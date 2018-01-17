Overview of Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD

Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro works at Assoctd Med Profs Urology in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Lithotripsy and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.