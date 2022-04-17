Dr. Sasha Strain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Strain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sasha Strain, MD
Dr. Sasha Strain, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Strain's Office Locations
1
Tyler910 E Houston St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 579-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 579-9800Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strain is thorough and caring. Answers your questions.
About Dr. Sasha Strain, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1194019075
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
