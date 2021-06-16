Dr. Sasha Taleban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taleban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Taleban, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasha Taleban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Locations
Brigham and Womens Hospital3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-0111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently I had the pleasure of meeting, and being operated on by Dr. Taliban. With back to back colonoscopy procedures, He was efficient, attentive to my needs, highly professional, and completely focused on my needs and care. great personality and easy to talk to. Just wonderful to have Dr. Taliban caring for me. Felt extremely comfortable, and would highly recommend Dr. Taliban to anyone. Thank You.
About Dr. Sasha Taleban, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University of Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taleban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taleban accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taleban has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taleban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taleban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taleban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taleban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taleban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.