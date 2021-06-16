Overview

Dr. Sasha Taleban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.



Dr. Taleban works at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.