Dr. Sasha Wainstein, MD
Dr. Sasha Wainstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Victory Pharmacy9020 Elmhurst Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 478-9292
Easy Care Queens Medical PC3711 88th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 478-9292
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Urology
