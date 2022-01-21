See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ganta works at Nuself Bariatrics, Aesthetics, Biohealth in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nuself Bariatrics, Aesthetics, Biohealth
    11851 Jollyville Rd Ste 104, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821060807
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College|Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Internship
    • Rangaraya Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganta works at Nuself Bariatrics, Aesthetics, Biohealth in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ganta’s profile.

    Dr. Ganta has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

