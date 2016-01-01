Dr. Sashidhar Movva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sashidhar Movva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sashidhar Movva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Sashidar S Movva7237 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-3232
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- English, Hindi
- 1265486252
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Movva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Movva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Movva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Movva has seen patients for Vertigo, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Movva speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Movva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.