Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD
Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Garland - Baylor Medical Plaza IV530 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-3417
Allen1105 Central Expy N Ste 320, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 467-4392Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.