Overview of Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD

Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Reddy works at Texas Oncology in Garland, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.