Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Albany, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD

Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nayudu works at American Neuropsychiatry Assocs in Albany, GA with other offices in Houghton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayudu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Neuropsychiatry Associates LLC
    1112 N Madison St, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 436-2220
  2. 2
    Copper Country Mental Health
    901 Memorial Rd, Houghton, MI 49931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (906) 482-9404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 21, 2021
    My experience was very good. I just started going to this Doctor in September of 2021. I have a lot of mental health issues I'm trying to understand and learn how to be a better person that is productive in every area of my life with work and with my amazing family that I am blessed to have. My mental health problems have been with me since childhood. They are very complicated to treat. I don't know much about this doctor yet except he listens and he seems to understand. He has a lot of patience also .
    Kathy M Yarbrough — Dec 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD
    About Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942284468
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayudu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayudu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayudu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayudu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayudu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayudu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayudu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayudu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

