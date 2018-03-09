See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Penukonda works at WK Children's Health Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Children's Health Specialists
    2032 Elizabeth Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 698-0035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2018
    When my children's primary doctor left the practice I was a bit nervous as to who would be their doctor. Dr. Penukonda was very friendly and attentive to my children and any concerns that were addressed. He is a very soft spoken man and my children are comfortable with him which is a big plus. I would highly recommend him.
    Mrs. Miller in Springfield — Mar 09, 2018
    About Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1811220957
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penukonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penukonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penukonda works at WK Children's Health Specialists in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Penukonda’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Penukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penukonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penukonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penukonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

