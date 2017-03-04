Overview of Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD

Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Guthikonda works at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.