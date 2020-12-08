Overview of Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD

Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Kilaru works at Vascular Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.