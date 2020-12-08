See All Vascular Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD

Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Kilaru works at Vascular Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kilaru's Office Locations

    Vascular Surgery Associates
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 139, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 541-0700
    The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township
    5885 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 541-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Telugu
    • 1235104985
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    • Baystate Med Center
    • Baystate Medical Center
    • Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilaru has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilaru works at Vascular Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kilaru’s profile.

    Dr. Kilaru has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilaru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

