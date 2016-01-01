Overview of Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD

Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Taravath works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.