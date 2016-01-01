See All Pediatric Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD

Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Taravath works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile
Dr. Taravath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Neurology
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 384-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851353718
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Armed Forces Med Coll|Lutheran Gen Chldrns Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Command Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taravath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taravath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taravath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taravath works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Taravath’s profile.

    Dr. Taravath has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taravath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taravath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taravath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taravath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taravath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

