Overview of Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD

Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine - Baltimore and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Wickramasinghe works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.