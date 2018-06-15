Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD
Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Amer Acad Cosm Surg|U CA
Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-6501
- 2 3023 Bunker Hill St Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92109 Directions (858) 483-0690
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my 1 month follow-up appointment for my Breast Lift and Augmentation and I am so happy with my results. I've been doing my research on board certified plastic surgeons for more than 10 years and have had some consultations (to include consultations that I had to pay for)! My consultation with Dr. Alavi was free, but after I met with him I would have paid to do it again. He really took his time to listen to me. I thought that I knew exactly what I wanted from the cc's to the incision.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- 1023170131
- Amer Acad Cosm Surg|U CA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi works at
Dr. Alavi speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.