Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD

Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Amer Acad Cosm Surg|U CA

Dr. Alavi works at Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alavi's Office Locations

    Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas
    354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-6501
    3023 Bunker Hill St Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 483-0690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Lani B in San Diego — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Persian
    • 1023170131
    Education & Certifications

    • Amer Acad Cosm Surg|U CA
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sassan Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

