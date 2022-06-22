Overview of Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD

Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Keshavarzi works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.