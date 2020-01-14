See All Gastroenterologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ucla Mc

Dr. Soltani works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Office
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-7114
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Not only is dr. Soltani highly-skilled he is the most caring and devoted doctor I have ever met in 79 years!
    — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Arabic and Persian
    1649244104
    Education & Certifications

    Ucla Mc
    Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soltani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soltani works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soltani’s profile.

    Dr. Soltani has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

