Overview of Dr. Satbir Singh, MD

Dr. Satbir Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH with other offices in Saint Clairsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.