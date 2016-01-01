Overview of Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD

Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Babu works at Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.