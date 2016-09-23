Overview

Dr. Sateesh Kesari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kesari works at Kettering Cardiovascular Associates in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.