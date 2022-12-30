Overview

Dr. Satheesh Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med College Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam Kerala India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY, East Patchogue, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.