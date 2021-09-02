Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD
Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Kathula works at
Dr. Kathula's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Physicians Network2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
2
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kathula?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kathula for over 3 years. He always spends time listening and answering my questions. I have complete confidence in his care. He is the best! Marcia N. September 2021
About Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760432769
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kathula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathula works at
Dr. Kathula has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.