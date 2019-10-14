Overview

Dr. Satheesha Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.