Dr. Ghosh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathi Ghosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sathi Ghosh, MD
Dr. Sathi Ghosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Ghosh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations
-
1
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (973) 926-7091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1120 Route 73, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 797-4721
-
3
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (973) 926-7024
-
4
Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Psyc201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7024
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghosh?
About Dr. Sathi Ghosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346681459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosh works at
Dr. Ghosh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.