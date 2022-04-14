Overview of Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD

Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Subbaiah works at Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Commack, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.