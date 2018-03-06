Dr. Subbiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathya Subbiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sathya Subbiah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Dr. Subbiah works at
Locations
SBL Family Medical Center200 Richmond Ave E, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 234-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Subbiah has been very helpful for me. I have seen her for 4 years and she has managed my AIC down. She is very to the point and does not sugar coat the facts.
About Dr. Sathya Subbiah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033128764
Education & Certifications
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subbiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subbiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subbiah has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subbiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Subbiah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subbiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subbiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subbiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.