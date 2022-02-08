Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Ramesh works at
Dr. Ramesh's Office Locations
-
1
Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-8880
-
2
Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 120, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-9400
-
3
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St # 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3250
-
4
The Center for Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery35 Clyde Rd, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 608-0142
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramesh?
I had Orbital Decompression as well as a few other procedures done in conjunction with Dr. Ramesh- Facial implants and a lip lift. I am still healing but I would not recommend any other doctor for any of my procedures. He is astoundingly kind, professional, gentle and skilled, and explained everything perfectly. The trip from CA to NJ was worth every penny and second. Thank you Dr. Ramesh.
About Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1053687004
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramesh speaks Spanish and Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.