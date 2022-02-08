Overview of Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD

Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School



Dr. Ramesh works at Eye and Facial Plastic Consultants in Plymouth Meeting, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.