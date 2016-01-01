Dr. Sathyanarayan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyanarayan Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sathyanarayan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Clarksburg Cardiology Consultants527 Medical Park Dr Ste 306, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3830
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sathyanarayan Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1609828037
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
