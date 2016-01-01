Overview

Dr. Sathyanarayan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Clarksburg Cardiovascular PLLC in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.