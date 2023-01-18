Overview

Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Burjonrappa works at Clinical Academic Building in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Bronx, NY and Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.