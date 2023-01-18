Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burjonrappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Burjonrappa works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7821MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
7 Day Pediatrics760 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 235-7821MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Montefiore Medical Center3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-2333
-
4
Cham3415 Bainbridge Ave # CHAM3, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 741-2342
-
5
Winthrop Pediatric Surgery120 Mineola Blvd # 201, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burjonrappa?
Dr. B is very nice, honest and hardworking doctor I have ever met. My son had surgery from him 2 months ago and as a parent we were so much worried before the surgery as my baby is too small to handle the surgery but he did miracle for us with God’s grace. He brought my son out from such a big problem with his kind effort. His staff is so much helping they take care of my son with so much care and patience throughout his hospital stay for a week. Dr. B is like a God to us as he saved my son’s life. I will highly recommend Dr. B for any concern.
About Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144322561
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston|University Montreal Quebec
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton U
- Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burjonrappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burjonrappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burjonrappa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burjonrappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burjonrappa works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burjonrappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burjonrappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burjonrappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burjonrappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.