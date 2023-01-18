See All Pediatric Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Burjonrappa works at Clinical Academic Building in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Bronx, NY and Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Clinical Academic Building
    125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7821
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    7 Day Pediatrics
    760 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7821
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Montefiore Medical Center
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-2333
    Cham
    3415 Bainbridge Ave # CHAM3, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 741-2342
    Winthrop Pediatric Surgery
    120 Mineola Blvd # 201, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neovagina Construction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    MU — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144322561
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston|University Montreal Quebec
    Residency
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Creighton U
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burjonrappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burjonrappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burjonrappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burjonrappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burjonrappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burjonrappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burjonrappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

