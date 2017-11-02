Overview of Dr. Satinder Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Satinder Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI with other offices in River Rouge, MI and Taylor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.