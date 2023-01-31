Dr. Satinderpal Sondhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sondhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satinderpal Sondhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satinderpal Sondhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences, India and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Sondhi works at
Locations
American Gastroenterology & Hepatology Consultants, PA1831 N Belcher Rd Ste F1, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 796-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just the wait to see him was very long. I understand that things come up w/ patients & extended time is needed in some cases.
About Dr. Satinderpal Sondhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1083680854
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hlth
- Hlth Cleveland
- Hlth Cleveland
- University College of Medical Sciences, India
Dr. Sondhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sondhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sondhi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sondhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sondhi speaks Panjabi.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Sondhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sondhi.
