Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD
Overview of Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD
Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Ribeirao Preto and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. De Oliveira's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 953-9901
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles|State U Campinas Sch Med
- U Sao Paulo, Ribeira Preto|Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Faculdade De Medicina De Ribeirao Preto
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Oliveira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Oliveira using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Oliveira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Oliveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.