Overview of Dr. Satish Angra, MD

Dr. Satish Angra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Himachal Pradesh University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Angra works at Satish Angra MD, PC in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.