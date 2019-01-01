Dr. Satish Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
GI Of Norman East1125 N Porter Ave Ste 301, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-2777
GI of Norman West3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Auora is wonderful and caring.
About Dr. Satish Arora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063480440
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.