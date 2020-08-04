Dr. Satish Bankuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bankuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Bankuru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Satish Bankuru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital
Colonial Kidney Specialists, PLLC3601 Boulevard Ste C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 430-3271
- TriCities Hospital
Great doctor . Really nice . Thourough, takes the time to explain everything.
- Nephrology
- English
- St Barnabas Hospital
