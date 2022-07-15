Dr. Cuddapah accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD
Overview
Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Cuddapah works at
Locations
Georgia Pain Treatment Centers557 Riverstone Pkwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-2000
BetterLiving MD220 Sandy Springs Cir Ste 157A, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 890-6064
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been dealing w thyroid issues & weight gain for years & finally found Better Living that looked at everything as a whole which my modern typical doctor wouldn’t do. Finally starting to see results which have touched every aspect of my life! I’m happy to continue on & keep thriving w this group!
About Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265538854
Education & Certifications
- U Tn|University TN
- U Fl/Nbho|University Fl/Nbho
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. Cuddapah works at
Dr. Cuddapah speaks Spanish.
