Offers telehealth
Dr. Satish Goel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Mckinney.
Valley Ranch pediatrics8850 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 102, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 444-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.satish is very good and treated my child with care. But the wait time was too long. We were called 1 hour and 5 mins after our scheduled appt time and after going inside it took 15 to 20 mins to see the doctor. And it was not a physical. We took appt for my child's stomach pain.
About Dr. Satish Goel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083606032
Education & Certifications
- Safdarjang Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- University college of Medical science
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel speaks Arabic, Spanish and Urdu.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
