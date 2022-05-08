Dr. Satish Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Goel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Locations
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-0973Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 605-0974Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.801 E Dixie Ave Ste 107, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 605-0975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 605-0976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 632-6106Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 643-5957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Old St. Augustine14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 643-5956Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goel is excellent, gentle, caring, professional and the best Cardia Electrophysiologist in my opinion. I was referred to him on 12-23-21 by my Cardiologist for A-Flutter. 4-1-2016 I had Electrical Cardioversion for A-Flutter. 9-2021 on physical exam noted in A-Flutter again. Dr Goel admitted me to Citrus Memorial Hospital for A-Flutter Ablation on 1-28-2022. Explained the procedure pre/post care. Compact state-of-the-art Cardiac Cath Lab Procedure Unit very clean and warm blankets. The Team excellent. friendly and professional. The procedure went well. No pain or bleeding at the wound site minimal soreness and throat sore for few days. Discharged the same day. Dr Goel went above and beyond the call of duty and drove me home because of the pandemic I had no family here to drive me. Follow up care I just cried thanking GOD for Dr Goel for giving me fourth chance at life. I highly recommend Dr Goel if you have A-Flutter/A-Fib. GOD BLESS DR Goel
About Dr. Satish Goel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932101334
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein College Med|Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
- All India Institute Of Medical Science|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
