Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Head Neck and Thyroid Institute244 Westchester Ave Ste 405, White Plains, NY 10604 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street234 E 85th St # 5, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Staten Island Office2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1Z, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Govindaraj really helped me with my sinusitis.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1205871365
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
