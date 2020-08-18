Overview of Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD

Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Govindaraj works at Head Neck and Thyroid Institute in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.