Dr. Satish Gowda, MD
Overview
Dr. Satish Gowda, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1465 Commerce Dr # B305, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 802-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 802-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gowda was very thorough and explained everything I questioned. He takes his time and makes sure you understand his instructions. I recommend him and feel he is very knowledgeable with pulmonary disease. However, the office staff needs improvement. They do not return calls, nor to they follow up on ordering requested prescriptions. They do not respond to faxes that require their attention. Perhaps they are understaffed.
About Dr. Satish Gowda, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952569162
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.