Dr. Satish Kashyap, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashyap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Kashyap, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Satish Kashyap, MB BS
Dr. Satish Kashyap, MB BS is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap's Office Locations
- 1 195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 422-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satish Kashyap, MB BS
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1487696522
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- St Marthas Hosp
- Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashyap accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashyap has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis.
Dr. Kashyap speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.
