Dr. Satish Kesavaramanujam, MB BS is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Tulare and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Adventist Health - Tulare869 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 688-0821
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
Adventist Health Physicians Network107 N Hall St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 730-2000
Adventist Health Physicians Network951 E Merritt Ave, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 865-6160
Mineral King Surgical Associates Inc.5533 W Hillsdale Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had two surgerys with Dr kesava. Recently and 2 years ago both surgery went great he so nice and understanding.an did an awesome job.great doctor.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University
Dr. Kesavaramanujam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesavaramanujam has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavaramanujam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
