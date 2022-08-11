Overview

Dr. Satish Kohli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The Jamaica Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Kohli works at Muskogee Cancer Care in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.