Dr. Satish Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Kohli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The Jamaica Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Kohli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
-
2
Warren Clinic Cardiology - Muskogee at Okmulgee Avenue3340 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 687-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli?
Excellent doctor. Takes time to review all conditions pertinent to the patient. If not for doctor Kohli I might have died. He caught my anemia from slow stomach bleed when my primary did not.
About Dr. Satish Kohli, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1013091966
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Jamaica Hosp
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- The Jamaica Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.