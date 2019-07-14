Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satish Krishnamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satish Krishnamurthy, MD
Dr. Satish Krishnamurthy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Krishnamurthy's Office Locations
Upstate Brain & Spine Center4900 Broad Rd Ste 1352, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 464-4470
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-5490Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my sister’s life. We are forever grateful for him and his staff ??
About Dr. Satish Krishnamurthy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245231604
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Meningiomas and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnamurthy speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.