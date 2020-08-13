Dr. Muluk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satish Muluk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satish Muluk, MD
Dr. Satish Muluk, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Muluk works at
Dr. Muluk's Office Locations
1
Dept of Medicine, Hospital Medicine320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8820MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8820Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
3
Ahn Wexford Hospital12351 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8820
4
Primary Care Professionals160 Gallery Dr Ste 300, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Yes! I would recommend Dr. Muluk! I was diagnosed with celiac compression syndrome when I was to be a liver donor at University of Pittsburgh . Because of this syndrome, I was unable to be a liver donor and was referred to Dr. Muluk for surgery. My personal surgeon told me there are very few doctors able to perform this surgery and that Dr. Muluk was the best vascular surgeon on the east coast. Dr. Muluk always has made me feel at ease with his explanations and making me feel at ease even with this severe diagnosis. The surgery went well and I was discharged from intensive care to home in 4 days. Last year, I had stents inserted into celiac arteries. I highly recommended Dr. Muluk and feel very comfortable recommending him to patients in need of vascular surgery. He saved my life and I will always be grateful for a skilled and knowledgeable as Dr. Muluk
About Dr. Satish Muluk, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659372043
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
