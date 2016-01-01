See All Transplant Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Satish Nadig, MD

Transplant Surgery
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Satish Nadig, MD

Dr. Satish Nadig, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Nadig works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nadig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Liver Transplant
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracentesis
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Satish Nadig, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356580187
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Candler Hospital
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Nadig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadig works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Nadig’s profile.

    Dr. Nadig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

