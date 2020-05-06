Overview of Dr. Satish Narayan, MD

Dr. Satish Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College India|SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Narayan works at PSYMED SOLUTIONS in Plano, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.