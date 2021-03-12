Dr. Satish Odhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Odhav, MD
Overview of Dr. Satish Odhav, MD
Dr. Satish Odhav, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Odhav works at
Dr. Odhav's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic371 N Parkway Ste 400, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. O. He is a caring soul. He truly cares about his Patience. The stuff is great. Makes you feel like family.
About Dr. Satish Odhav, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odhav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odhav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odhav has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odhav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odhav speaks Afrikaans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Odhav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odhav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.