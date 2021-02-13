Dr. Satish Ponnuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponnuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Ponnuru, MD
Overview of Dr. Satish Ponnuru, MD
Dr. Satish Ponnuru, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Ponnuru works at
Dr. Ponnuru's Office Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. P for a year now for breast reconstruction surgery after bilateral mastectomy. I’ve had complications resulting in additional surgeries & he’s been nothing short of amazing! His bedside manner is great & he’s so compassionate. I think he’s incredible!
About Dr. Satish Ponnuru, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003901349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponnuru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponnuru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponnuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponnuru has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponnuru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ponnuru speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponnuru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponnuru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponnuru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponnuru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.