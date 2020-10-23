Dr. Satish Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
2
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
3
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Rao after waiting months to get approved to be scheduled. It took months to get my paperwork submitted and approved. I live 8 hours away from Georgia, so my mom and I drove and stayed for a week for many, many tests to be run. I have had SIBO (and other issues) for 3 years. Dr. Rao is kind, patient, and brilliant at what he does. If you have motility issues, he is the best. My issue is with the follow-up. They are great when you are there, but then you feel like you are forgotten. I will continue to need to communicate with them as I have a diagnosis but will need to try differnt meds to get better. Overall, I am so happy I found him, but they need much better follow-up and communication. The staff is wonderful as well. Medical testing is expensive-that is what insurance is for. Want a proper diagnosis? you must pay for it.
About Dr. Satish Rao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1063485340
Education & Certifications
- Royal Hallamshire Hospital|Royal Liverpool Hospital
- Dist Hospital|Sunderland Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
