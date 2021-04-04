Dr. Satish Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Satish Rao, MD
Dr. Satish Rao, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Associated Neurologists4801 Riverbend Rd Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 415-8800
Boulderbodyworks4865 Riverbend Rd Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 415-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Rao since he diagnosed my seizure disorder and could not be more pleased with the care that I have received. He is the best listener of any doctor that I have experienced. It is very apparent that he cares deeply and has given thoughtful responses to all of my questions. I would describe him as a true healer as well as a physician. I wish more doctors were as kind, caring and knowledgeable as Dr. Rao. A+++++
About Dr. Satish Rao, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265404008
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.