Overview of Dr. Satish Rao, MD

Dr. Satish Rao, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at ASSOCIATED NEUROLOGISTS in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.